728,944 Shares in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Acquired by Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 728,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,000. Adicet Bio comprises about 0.5% of Johnson & Johnson’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Johnson & Johnson owned 2.28% of Adicet Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACET. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

ACET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.53.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

