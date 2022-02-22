810,170 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 810,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,613,000. Illumina accounts for about 28.8% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Johnson & Johnson owned 0.52% of Illumina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN opened at $311.97 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.02 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

