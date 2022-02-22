823,259 Shares in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 823,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,040,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Engagesmart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Engagesmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68. Engagesmart Inc has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.