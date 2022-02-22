823,259 Shares in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 823,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,040,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Engagesmart at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Engagesmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.
Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Engagesmart Company Profile
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
