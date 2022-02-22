8,978 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

NYSE AMN opened at $104.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.54.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

