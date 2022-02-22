8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $16.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

EGHT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,553. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.04. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,437 shares of company stock worth $1,533,840 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 31.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 265.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 12.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

