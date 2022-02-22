$932.35 Million in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post $932.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $891.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $972.90 million. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $943.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $726.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 44,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

