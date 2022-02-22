a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

