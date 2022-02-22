a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96.
In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
AKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
