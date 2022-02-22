AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Shares Down 5.7%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

AB Science Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABSCF)

AB Science SA engages in the research, development, and sales of protein kinase inhibitor drugs. It develops pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer, neurological, and inflammatory diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes Masitinib and AB8939. The company was founded by Alain Moussy and Jean-Pierre Kinet on July 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

