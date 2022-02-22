AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Shares Down 5.7%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.
AB Science Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABSCF)
