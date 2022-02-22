Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abcam in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Abcam by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

ABCM opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Abcam has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.47.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.