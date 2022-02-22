Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.40 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ADIG traded up GBX 1.06 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 101.56 ($1.38). 263,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £313.98 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 91 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 104.50 ($1.42).

About Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust (LON:ADIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.