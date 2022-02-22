Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.40 Per Share

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ADIG traded up GBX 1.06 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 101.56 ($1.38). 263,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £313.98 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 91 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 104.50 ($1.42).

About Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

