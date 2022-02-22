ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.28. 24,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 24,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAVMY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.