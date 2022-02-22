Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 834.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,589 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.44% of Acadia Healthcare worth $25,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 48.6% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $621,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $284,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

