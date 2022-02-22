Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acasta Enterprises Inc (TSE:AEF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.24. Acasta Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 50,700 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.68 million and a PE ratio of -73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Acasta Enterprises Company Profile (TSE:AEF)
Featured Stories
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Acasta Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasta Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.