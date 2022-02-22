Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after acquiring an additional 337,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accolade by 66.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 32.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 45,038 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Accolade has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

