Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

ACCD opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. Accolade has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,723,000 after acquiring an additional 208,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 37.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 155,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Accolade by 98.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

