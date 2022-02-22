Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.95

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.95 ($34.03) and traded as high as €33.72 ($38.32). Accor shares last traded at €32.89 ($37.38), with a volume of 764,347 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.95.
About Accor (EPA:AC)
