Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.95

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.95 ($34.03) and traded as high as €33.72 ($38.32). Accor shares last traded at €32.89 ($37.38), with a volume of 764,347 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.95.

Get Accor alerts:

About Accor (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.