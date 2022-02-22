Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 7,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

