Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years.
Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 7,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.
