AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.04

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 5714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.