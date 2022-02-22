ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.24. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 29,773 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.49.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

