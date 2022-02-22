Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.87

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.87 and traded as low as $25.47. Adecco Group shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 19,300 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -142.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.