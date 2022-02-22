AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $235.69

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.69 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 192.08 ($2.61). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 192.08 ($2.61), with a volume of 600 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 235.69. The company has a market capitalization of £48.08 million and a PE ratio of -44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

