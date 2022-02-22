AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $235.69

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.69 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 192.08 ($2.61). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 192.08 ($2.61), with a volume of 600 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 235.69. The company has a market capitalization of £48.08 million and a PE ratio of -44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.
AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ADT)
