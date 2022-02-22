adidas (FRA:ADS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $272.37

adidas AG (FRA:ADS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €272.37 ($309.51) and traded as low as €228.15 ($259.26). adidas shares last traded at €229.40 ($260.68), with a volume of 642,000 shares traded.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($397.73) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €340.00 ($386.36) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €344.00 ($390.91) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($329.55) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($363.64) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €319.00 ($362.50).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

