Adshares (ADS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.70 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00007392 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $63.70 million and $2.97 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00141243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,679,424 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

