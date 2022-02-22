Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,884 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 421,634 shares of company stock valued at $58,003,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average of $124.36. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

