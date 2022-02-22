Advantage Solutions (ADV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 55,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,518.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 34,621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

