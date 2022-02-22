Advisor Resource Council Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 8,861.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

SPGP stock opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.