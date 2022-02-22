Advisor Resource Council Purchases 5,612 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 85,743 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 201,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.