Advisor Resource Council Sells 5,252 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $49,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

