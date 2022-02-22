Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) shares rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 26,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $65.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

