Aeternity (AE) Market Capitalization Tops $30.89 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0880 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $30.89 million and $1.85 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 397,011,034 coins and its circulating supply is 351,190,090 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

