AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week

AFEN Blockchain (CURRENCY:AFEN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. AFEN Blockchain has a market capitalization of $264,678.02 and approximately $296,507.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.17 or 0.06893151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,256.96 or 1.00263896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050232 BTC.

About AFEN Blockchain

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

