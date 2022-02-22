ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.07

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and traded as low as $48.35. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $48.43, with a volume of 7,200 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGESY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.74.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.