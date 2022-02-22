Agenus (AGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGEN opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Agenus by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 278,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Agenus by 3,639.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 118,598 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGEN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

