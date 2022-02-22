Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67-6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $130.49. 3,044,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,761. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Several research firms have commented on A. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

