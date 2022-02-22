Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.595-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.50.

NYSE:A traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.49. 3,044,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average of $155.62. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

