Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $130.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,761. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.