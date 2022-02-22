Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.800-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of A stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.49. 3,053,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.80.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

