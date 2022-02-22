Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on A. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.50.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.49. 3,053,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,749. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.80. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,733,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.