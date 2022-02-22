Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Sells $180,354.32 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $180,354.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AGTI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 118,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,687. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

Get Agiliti alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agiliti by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agiliti by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,986 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Agiliti by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,966,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $60,969,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.