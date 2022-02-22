AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Down 10.1%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s stock price dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 497,021 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 215,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 37.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 40,479 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

