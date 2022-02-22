AIN (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Shares Up 14.1%

Shares of Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) shot up 14.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $64.70. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70.

AIN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AINPF)

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company's Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services.

