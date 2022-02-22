Air Canada’s (AC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (TSE:AC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AC. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.56.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of AC stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$25.36. 2,316,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,286. The firm has a market cap of C$9.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.31 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.26.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.