Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,141,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 707,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,671,000 after buying an additional 191,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $241.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.50 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.12.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

