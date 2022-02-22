Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.
Shares of AKBA opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $316.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
