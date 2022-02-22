Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AKBA opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $316.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

