Akumin (TSE:AKU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 19650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

AKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Akumin from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.43.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Akumin Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

