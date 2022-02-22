Alaethes Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,256. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

