Alaethes Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

