Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys 1,965 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 91,919 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 558,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,691,000 after acquiring an additional 49,895 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $134.35. The stock had a trading volume of 304,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,152. The stock has a market cap of $258.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

