Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys 865 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 238.4% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 285,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in PepsiCo by 16.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.87. 119,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,462. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.34. The company has a market cap of $232.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

