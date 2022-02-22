Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up 2.7% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 246,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,917 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 146,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 67,248 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 245.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.45. 583,383 shares of the company traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

